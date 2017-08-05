 
 

Walmart Adds Insult To Injury To SNES Classic Pre-order Customers

Posted: Aug 5 2017, 5:41am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 5 2017, 5:44am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Survey asks SNES Classic pre-order victims how their experience was.

Just when people got over the cancellation of their SNES Classic pre-order at Walmart, they get a reminder. Walmart sent out surveys to customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic on July 21. 

Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. Days later, Walmart cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order. Now Walmart asks those customers how their experience was purchasing the Super NES Classic in a survey.

The questions in the survey include "Did the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition arrive when promised?" Obviously the surveys are sent out automatically and the mechanism does not even take into account pre-order and shipping dates.

Walmart disappointed a lot of customers with the cancellation of the SNES Classic pre-orders. The retailer should have configured their survey system to exclude the SNES Classic. See screenshots and reactions of customers who have received the Walmart SNES Classic survey below.

Nintendo has finally provided information about the SNES Classic sale process. The company confirmed last week in a post on Facebook that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August. There is no exact date, but we expect the pre-order to begin at Nintendo's official retailers in the last week of August.

The Tracker app has added also Target's SNES Classic listing to the list of stores it monitors for the availability of the SNES Classic pre-order. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. As soon as Target, ToysRUs and GameStop release product pages for the SNES Classic, they will be added to The Tracker.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued. 

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

With the Nintendo announcement, SNES Classic pre-orders will be more significant than the pre-order opportunities had been for the NES Classic. The SNES Classic pre-order events at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and ToysRUs will be the best opportunities to get your hands on a SNES Classic.

Many more consumers will be aware of the SNES Classic end of September when it will be released. The demand will only continue to build from their until the Holidays.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

Walmart SNES Classic Survey:

