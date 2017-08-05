Nintendo Switch Stock Online Again at GameStop

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. GameStop has secured a new batch of Nintendo Switch inventory that ships by August 18 online at gamestop.com. These dates can move up, as we have seen to happen before. The video game retailer offers six Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. The bundles get you a game valued at $60 and accessories for the premium.

If you still want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, you can download The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.

The most recommendable Nintendo Switch bundle offered by GameStop is the $399.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Starter Bundle. The bundle does not include fluff. It comes with the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch. The Power kit is useful for games using the Switch mostly in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.