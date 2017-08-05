Apple Watch Rumored to Feature LTE and New Design

This is one of those Apple rumors that are just obvious. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg says that the next Apple Watch has an LTE modem built-in. It is the obvious next step for Apple. Samsung and others already offer smartwatches with built-in LTE connectivity.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

According to the report, Intel is supplying the LTE modem chips. With full mobile connectivity, users will be able to download content from the internet on the go without the need of carrying the iPhone. Apple is already in talks with carriers to sell the Apple Watch Series LTE. Apple is expected to offer the new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE and without LTE option.

The third Apple Watch release might also get a new design and form factor. John Gruber says he heard that tidbit from an "unconfirmed little birdie, though, so I wouldn’t bet the house on it."

The Apple Watch is not a big money maker for Apple yet, but its by far the best-selling smart watch, according to a recent comment made by Apple CEO Tim Cook. My Apple Watch Series 1 has become a fixture in my life. An LTE version will tempt me to upgrade as i can leave the iPhone 7 Plus at home when i go for a run.