How to Not Miss the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

Nintendo has officially announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order. Nintendo said in a Facebook post that the SNES Classic will be will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month.

The big question is now what "late this month" means. Our guess is last week of August. The NES Classic was available for pre-order on August 15 last year. The SNES Classic might adopt the same date. There is no way of knowing yet. We also do not know if any of the retailers will announce beforehand when the Super NES Classic Edition will be available for pre-order.

We recommend to use several ways to get notified when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order. Every time there is a SNES Classic pre-order opportunity you ideally want to be bombarded with notifications and alerts. We strongly recommend to not rely on a single SNES Classic tracking solution.

The SNES Classic was surprisingly easy to pre-order at Walmart's online store. The extremely popular new retro console from Nintendo was available for very long 40 minutes. You only needed to know about it and you could pre-order the SNES Classic Edition. As you know Walmart cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders that got placed on July 21. The SNES Classic pre-order at Walmart, as frustrating as it was, can be seen as a test run. If you had proper notifications in place you were able to pre-order the SNES Classic with ease.

I'm in the trenches of tracking the availability of the SNES Classic, because we developed and operate The Tracker app. The mobile inventory tracking app successfully alerted many users about the Walmart Super NES Classic pre-sale.

In some cases the notification did though not reach users. We have released a new update (in app store review stage) that is aimed at fixing this problem, but I believe that there is never going to be a 100% guarantee.

This is true not just for the Tracker's SNES Classic tracking, but for any other service. There are several points in the chain of online inventory tracking things can fail. It starts with correctly and timely picking up on an in stock or pre-order availability at store. Then there could be server load issues and connectivity issues on cellular networks.

Besides technical issues, the available tracking solutions have also different sets of online stores they are monitoring. On top of that there is necessary human intervention on new product listings that cannot be automatically tracked yet. While Target has now added a product page for the SNES Classic in early August. The listing came on the heels of Nintendo announcing that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August.

Other official Nintendo retailers like GameStop and ToysRUs have not yet released product pages for the SNES Classic.

To come out on top of these issues and risks I recommend to diversify how you get notified and informed about the SNES Classic availability. Here are the best services and tools to create a robust setup.

Download the free The Tracker app

I recommend of course to use our free The Tracker app. I have come up with this app after covering Black Friday and Holiday shopping seasons for years. My idea was to create an easy to use tool that enables everyone to find and buy hard to find products online. The Tracker app is now almost 3 months old and we constantly work to improve it.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

After launching the app and enabling notifications, tap notify me checkmark on the products you like to be notified when in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops.

Subscribe to NowInStock Google Groups

Based on the over 111,000 comments posted on the SNES Classic page on NowInStock, this online inventory tracker is the most popular. To get timely alerts NowInStock advices to subscribe to the Google Groups SNES Classic alerts. Visit the SNES Classic Google Groups and hit the Join group button. You need to have a gmail account for this.

After joining the group you want to setup mobile alerts, by setting up forwarding in Gmail. You can find the instructions for this here.

Use Zoolert Desktop alerts

To diversify further, use the Zoolert inventory tracking service in your browser. Enable the audio alert on their SNES Classic page while you are in front of your computer for work or while playing video games.

Follow Wario64 on Twitter

Besides getting alerted when an actual SNES Classic pre-sale is happening, you also want to know about any announcements of upcoming sales. The video deals Twitter account @Wario64 has excellent track record of alerting followers of availability in a very timely manner.

Use alerts from retailers

Many people received an alert email from Walmart in time to pre-order the SNES Classic. This worked surprisingly well. In most cases the alerts from online shops including amazon arrive too late or are not sent at all. This happens especially when inventory is limited. It is though an easy way to add another channel of inventory alerts to your setup. Here you find the pages to sign-up for SNES Classic email alerts on walmart (currently not available), best buy, gamestop and amazon.

Stay up to date on SNES Classic News

I like to end the list of recommended ways to track the SNES Classic with our extensive coverage of all things SNES Classic. Stay informed with everything going on related the the Super NES Classic. Follow @I4UNEWS on Twitter.

Install Shopping apps

Once the rubber hits the road, you want to have the fastest way to purchase the SNES Classic. In most cases the retailer's shopping apps are quicker through the purchase process and are less likely to get stuck. Shopping apps are available for Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even GameStop has one. Just search the app stores on your smartphone to install each of them. Make sure you log into each app and make sure your shipping and payment information is configured and correct.

The SNES Classic Edition will be released on September 29 for $79.99. Nintendo promised that there will be more SNES Classic units than there have been NES Classic consoles. The SNES Classic will only be available until the end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic updates.