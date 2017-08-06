 
 

Dragon Quest Builder 2 Comes To Nintendo Switch And Sony PS4

Square Enix announces Drag Quest news.

The just released Dragon Quest XI have passed 3 million across both PS4 and 3DS announced Square Enix at the big Dragon Quest event in Tokyo. The Japanese video game maker also announced that classic Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest II and Dragon Quest III will be released for Sony PS4 and Nintendo 3DS 3DS in Japan in August.

Many fans of the Dragon Quest franchise are excited about the announcement of Dragon Quest Builder 2. The new Dragon Quest Builder game comes to the Nintendo Switch and Sony PS4. There is no release date yet for Dragon Quest Builder 2, but Square Enix released a game trailer revealing multi-player functionality.

Last week Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest XI will be released in the west in 2018.

