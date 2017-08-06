 
 

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Posted: Aug 6 2017

 

A kids book for the total solar eclipse is top seller.

The great American Solar Eclipse draws closer. The total solar eclipse that can be seen across North America is on August 21. It has been almost 100 years since the last total solar eclipse. This once in a century space event has millions of Americans excited.

Americans are getting ready for the big event with Solar Eclipse glasses and apparently with this book for kids. Science Across America released a special guide book for the great American Solar Eclipse that ranks #2 on the Amazon books bestseller chart.

The Solar Eclipse Road Trip: The Complete Kids' Guide and Activity Book for the Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017 sells on amazon.com for $4.95 as paperback. The guide book contains 50 pages of solar eclipse science, maps, car games, puzzles, crosswords, word searches, mad libs, coloring pages, story starters, and more.

The solar eclipse book for kids is only outsold the Paw Patrol Phonics Box Set, on sale right for $5.61. Amazon has a special Kindle book sale today featuring up to 80% off select best-selling Kindle reads.

For a more advanced insight into everything there is to know about the August 21 solar eclipse, there is this book by Astronomy Magazine editor Michael Bakich. Your Guide to the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse features all details about where the eclipse will occur, how to observe it safely, what you’ll experience during the eclipse, the best equipment to choose, how to photograph the event, detailed weather forecasts for locations where the Moon’s shadow will fall, and much more. 

In case you want to use a telescope or camera to view the total solar eclipse you need these solar filter sheets. For the best-selling solar eclipse glasses, refers to our report on the NASA recommended solar eclipse glasses.

This is what you need to know about the Solar Eclipse 2017: 

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks any part of the sun. On Monday, August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse can be seen across all of North America. This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will be viewable across the continental United States. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting 2 to 3 hours.

Halfway through the sky spectacle, anyone within a roughly 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a brief total eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for up to 2 minutes 40 seconds according to NASA. Day will be turned into night and making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

There are also free eclipse glasses available at 4,800 public library locations across the United States. A total of 2 million total eclipse glasses are available for free distribution at the libraries.

