Nintendo Switch Gets Car Racing Game with Gear.Club Unlimited

Posted: Aug 6 2017, 8:00am CDT

 

Microïds and Eden Games unveiled the first glimpse at Gear.Club Unlimited, their next car racing game planned for Q4 2017 on the Nintendo Switch. Watch the first trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited below.

Gear.Club Unlimited offers players a driving experience behind the wheel of prestigious cars from leading brands. Drivers compete to win championships and set the fastest lap times, alone or against their friends. In order to make their cars ever more powerful and aggressive, players can customize them from body to engine.

Gear.Club Unlimited is developed by French Eden Games and published by Microïds, it will be available by the end of the year on Nintendo Switch.

