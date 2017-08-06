Nintendo Switch Gets Car Racing Game with Gear.Club Unlimited

Microïds and Eden Games unveiled the first glimpse at Gear.Club Unlimited, their next car racing game planned for Q4 2017 on the Nintendo Switch. Watch the first trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited below.

Gear.Club Unlimited offers players a driving experience behind the wheel of prestigious cars from leading brands. Drivers compete to win championships and set the fastest lap times, alone or against their friends. In order to make their cars ever more powerful and aggressive, players can customize them from body to engine.

Gear.Club Unlimited is developed by French Eden Games and published by Microïds, it will be available by the end of the year on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently offered Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.