 
 

Nintendo Switch Game NBA 2K18 Supports Amiibo

Upcoming NBA game works with amiibos.

NBA 2K18 will be released on the Nintendo Switch in September. The Japanese Nintendo store reveals on its NBA 2K18 page that the game will support amiibo. The page lists the amiibo support next to the in-game billing and network functions. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

This NeoGAF forum is already off to the races with predictions what the amiibo support means. Will there be new NBA amiibos? Can existing amiibos be used to bring them into the game? Most likely not, but there is already a 3D animation fo Mario playing basketball in the NeoGAF discussion.

It is not even sure if the amiibo functionality will be used. If it will be enabled the most likely use is for player customization. NBA 2K18 will be released on September 18 on multiple platforms. The release of NBA 2K18 on the Nintendo Switch is already on September 15. The Early Tip Off editions are available at GameStop.com for pre-order.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently offered Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

