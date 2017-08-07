Photo of iPhone 8 Foxconn Box Reveals Fingerprint Scanner on the Back

Initial rumors that the new iPhone 8 will have fingerprint scanning under the screen got recently put in question by an Apple HomePod firmware leak. Now a leaked photo from the Foxconn factory shows a box of iPhone 8 rear shells with a hole under the Apple logo. The blurry photo could be the confirmation that Apple has to go the same way as Samsung.

According to an analyst at KGI, Samsung will stick to the rear fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy Note 9, to be released in fall of 2018 is then adopting a fingerprint scanning technology integrated under the screen. If Samsung cannot make fingerprint scanning work on the screen until Spring of next year, there is no reason to believe Apple has a solution this fall.

iPhone users might have to get used to the idea to use a fingerprint scanner on the back. The iPhone 8 is also expected to support facial recognition. If that works well, the rear fingerprint sensor becomes an afterthought.

It's possible that Apple also kills the physical home button on the iPhone 7S. This would give the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus bigger screens to better compete with the Galaxy S8. Face ID is not expected to be available on the iPhone 7S though. The rear fingerprint scanner would the only biometrical authentication option.

The photo leaked on a discussion board on Chinese site feng.com. The leaker titled the post with "iPhone 8?" SlashLeaks titled the leak with iPhone 7S. The iPhone model numbers are already a mess in the rumor mill. Apple is likely not using iPhone 8 as the name for the OLED model. There needs to be a unified version numbering or a separate product name like iPhone Pro.