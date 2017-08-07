Apple TV is Coming with 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Vision

Hints of a 4K Apple TV and even a 4K HDR are in the air. Both have been exciting products and services on the horizon courtesy of Apple Inc. In particular, the HDR is a broad support system.

HomePod firmware reveals the code that runs on Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma formats. The resolution of the picture quality will be excellent thanks to this procedure.

Apple is not the only high tech firm to manufacture a media nexus with HDR facility. Roku had this support system awhile back. Usually platforms support only one format.

Roku supported HDR10 for example. Apple has an advantage over the rest in that it supports HDR regardless of the TV or media house which the service runs on.

This is indeed good news. The Apple TV with 4K facility is on its way to the living rooms of consumers. Apple’s very own Homepod speaker leaked this information and now it is on everybody’s lips.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo wrote on his Twitter account that a sort of code had been spotted within the context of the iOS system. This was fueling the Homepod. Via this methodology, Apple plans on outdoing its rivals which include Chromecast Ultra.

4K HDR Apple TV? CONFIRMED! pic.twitter.com/nBKg022A4B— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 5, 2017

The incorporation of broadcasting solutions and fixes into the system show that Apple is pretty serious about the whole thing. Samsung TVs also add this HDR10+ support into their technological makeup.

After the earlier Apple Watch LTE rumors, I took another look at the HomePod firmware and found this (Gizmo is the codename for Apple Watch) pic.twitter.com/F1sFFwv4Cr— Jeffrey Grossman (@Jeffrey903) August 5, 2017

Since the present day Apple TV seems a bit of an antique in the age of fast technology, this addition of HDR to the qualities it possesses will lend it greater popularity among the consumer base.