Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Tipped for Fingerprint Scanner Under Screen

The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hasn't even happened yet and already there are rumors going around about the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The last leak we talked about concerning the Galaxy Note 8 was when what appeared to be an official Samsung rendering leaked out thanks to Evan Blass.

This image was notable because it was the first we had seen that featured the smartphone and its included S Pen stylus as well. You could even see the button on the side of the stylus in the leaked image. A new rumor making the rounds this week focuses on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and this rumor claims that smartphone will put the fingerprint scanner under the glass on the screen.

This also means that Samsung will be keeping the not ideal placement on the rear of the smartphone for the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Note 8 set to launch soon. Other rumors suggest that Apple has moved the fingerprint scanner to the large power button on the iPhone 8 because it was unable to get the fingerprint scanner to function under the glass on the front of the smartphone.

Rather than put the fingerprint scanner on the back of the iPhone 8, which is something smartphone users loathe, Apple reportedly chose to put the fingerprint scanner on the large power button on the side of the smartphone. Apple's rumored choice to put the scanner on the power button has reportedly given Samsung time to get its sensor there as well. The Verge quoted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writing, "Galaxy S9 will have the new selling points of upgraded iris recognition and dual camera, Samsung has no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry."