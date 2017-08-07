 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Tipped For Fingerprint Scanner Under Screen

Posted: Aug 7 2017, 6:47am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 7 2017, 6:52am CDT, in Rumors | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Tipped for Fingerprint Scanner Under Screen
Image via Evan Blass
 

Note 8 is said to keep the rear fingerprint scanner location

The official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hasn't even happened yet and already there are rumors going around about the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The last leak we talked about concerning the Galaxy Note 8 was when what appeared to be an official Samsung rendering leaked out thanks to Evan Blass.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

This image was notable because it was the first we had seen that featured the smartphone and its included S Pen stylus as well. You could even see the button on the side of the stylus in the leaked image. A new rumor making the rounds this week focuses on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and this rumor claims that smartphone will put the fingerprint scanner under the glass on the screen.

This also means that Samsung will be keeping the not ideal placement on the rear of the smartphone for the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Note 8 set to launch soon. Other rumors suggest that Apple has moved the fingerprint scanner to the large power button on the iPhone 8 because it was unable to get the fingerprint scanner to function under the glass on the front of the smartphone.

Rather than put the fingerprint scanner on the back of the iPhone 8, which is something smartphone users loathe, Apple reportedly chose to put the fingerprint scanner on the large power button on the side of the smartphone. Apple's rumored choice to put the scanner on the power button has reportedly given Samsung time to get its sensor there as well. The Verge quoted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writing, "Galaxy S9 will have the new selling points of upgraded iris recognition and dual camera, Samsung has no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry."

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Online Again at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Online Again at GameStop

Sam&#039;s Club One Day Sale on Saturday Features Deals on TVs, Laptops and Tablets

Sam's Club One Day Sale on Saturday Features Deals on TVs, Laptops and Tablets

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Apple TV is Coming with 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Vision

Apple TV is Coming with 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Vision

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Launches Over a Month Earlier than NES Classic

SNES Classic Launches Over a Month Earlier than NES Classic

19 hours ago, 11:02am CDT

Nintendo Switch Game NBA 2K18 Supports amiibo

Nintendo Switch Game NBA 2K18 Supports amiibo

20 hours ago, 10:34am CDT

Clone of Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 6

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 6

22 hours ago, 8:13am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Photo of iPhone 8 Foxconn Box Reveals Fingerprint Scanner on the Back

Photo of iPhone 8 Foxconn Box Reveals Fingerprint Scanner on the Back

3 hours ago

Apple TV is Coming with 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Vision

Apple TV is Coming with 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Vision

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Launches Over a Month Earlier than NES Classic

SNES Classic Launches Over a Month Earlier than NES Classic

19 hours ago, 11:02am CDT

Nintendo Switch Game NBA 2K18 Supports amiibo

Nintendo Switch Game NBA 2K18 Supports amiibo

20 hours ago, 10:34am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook