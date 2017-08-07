Moto X4 Dual Camera Rendering Leaks

The image you see below is a leaked rendering that claims to be a close-up look at the dual camera setup on the back of the Moto X4 smartphone. The image comes from prolific leaker Evan Blass reports Android Headlines. The rendering is the primary, rear imaging system of the Moto X4 smartphone.

The X4 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone running the Android operating system. The rendering shows a pair of cameras on the back in a horizontal arrangement beneath a dual tone LED flash. The image also shows that the camera system is slightly raised compared to the surrounding phone.

The entire smartphone is expected to be metal with a glossy finish and round corners. Previous rumors also claim that the device will have a screen protected by 3D glass and that it will carry IP68 certification. That means it can survive dust and water intrusion. One thing we can't tell from the leaked rendering of the camera system so what sort of resolution it will have.

One interesting tidbit about the Moto X4 is that it was expected to launch earlier this summer. It's not clear what delayed the smartphone or if those initial rumors were simply wrong. The X4 is now expected to launch in Berlin at IFA on September 1.