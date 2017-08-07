Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 7

Monday, August 7, the Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a selection of five Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently offered Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Initially GameStop offered six bundles in the new batch of Nintendo Switch consoles, but one has sold out over the weekend. All remaining five Nintendo Switch bundles are listed on gamestop.com.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. There are no other online shops offering the Nintendo Switch right now.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch has slowed down noticeably in the US. It's middle of the summer and we don't see many consumers search for the Nintendo Switch availability or complain on social media that they cannot find out. I contrast the demand for the Nintendo Switch is red hot in Japan. Over the weekend again thousands of people lined up at Tokyo stores to get a chance on the couple hundred stocked Nintendo Switch units.

We said before that Nintendo is now busy ramping up inventory for the Nintendo Switch for the Holiday shopping season. The Japanese video make needs to ship significantly more Nintendo Switch units in November and December to make sure most kids who have Switch on their Christmas wish-list will find one under their Christmas tree.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is available online also at the reseller market places on Amazon and eBay. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat. Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently offered Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

ThinkGeek lists 12 different Nintendo Switch bundles online at ThinkGeek.com with shipping time frame of late August.

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time on Monday, July 10. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use the Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to June 30, the Japanese video game company sold 4.70 million Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have risen slightly.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 2, we expect the next major supply wave coming in time for the Super Marion Odyssey release in October. Amazon offers the Super Mario Odyssey game for $47.99 for Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible. Download the free app for Apple iPhone or Android phones. From the list products you select to be notified for the Switch with Grey Joy-Con and/or Neon Joy-Con.

That is it. It is set and forget. At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch. You can also see the current availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles in the web version of The Tracker: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is reported to be available in 1,010 Walmart stores and 617 Target stores locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (1:00pm ET).

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great. Read also the latest Nintendo Switch news.