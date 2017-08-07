Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch is Coming Soon

A couple of months ago, the team at Playtonic came up with its game titled Yooka-Laylee. The game garnered a great deal of applause and praise from the gamer community. Yet Nintendo Switch players have not yet gotten their hands on this game since it does not exist on this particular platform.

A recent update on Twitter pointed out that the game will soon be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. While no exact date has been given, it is expected to launch on the platform by the time the fall season comes along.

Something for the weekend, Nintendo Switch fans? The team continues to work hard and we hope to have more news soon! Thanks for your support pic.twitter.com/kcSup6lodt— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) August 4, 2017

A great many changes are also being introduced within the context of the game. Signposts to Hivory Towers show players the way to novel worlds. The level of quickness has been enhanced especially when players scroll through the Totals Menu.

Yooka Laylee on Switch, see for yourself! https://t.co/mSDcS82Shk— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) August 4, 2017

A novel moves section has come to the pause menu. This furthermore comes with an image guide. A restart alternative has been given in the pause menu for arcade games and Kartos challenges.

I KNOW that it runs great on the Switch, you've no idea how long the testing phase takes ......— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) August 4, 2017

Minecart control and hitbox enhancements not to mention novel pictorial effects have been added as well. Finally, last but not least, the flying levers have been souped up for the sake of smoother playing. All in all, it makes for a good game.