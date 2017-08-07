Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Gets First New Pokemon

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon are now getting a third form for Lycanroc, that is Dusk Form. This will occur in November of this year. The Pokemon Company made an announcement regarding this a day ago.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The Dusk Form happens to join the Midday Form and Midnight Form to complete the trio of Forms. The game is none other than the previous year’s Pokemon Sun and Moon.

The company confirmed in an official blog that "a new form of Lycanroc appears in the world of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon—Dusk Form. The colors of Dusk Form Lycanroc's body and eyes differ from those of previously discovered Lycanroc, Midday Form and Midnight Form."

Lycanroc basically seeks its roots from Rockruff. The overall form depends on the type of Pokemon and the AM/PM time when Rockruff goes a level upwards.

Part of the system whereby this setup will be instituted remains somewhat of a mystery. It is difficult to get Dusk Form Lycanroc to join your group by such methods as finding the Pokemon in the wilderness.

The Pokemon collection methodology too remains an enigma. All will be revealed in due time though. On November 17th the game will come to the Nintendo 3DS.

Lycanroc is a fierce yet cute wolf in the Pokemon series of characters. The states of Lycanroc show up in the context of this exciting game. The wolf changes its forms depending on the time of the day. It is truly lycanthropy at its best though in a lighter vein.