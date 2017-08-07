 
 

Tesla Reduces The Price Of Model X

Posted: Aug 7 2017, 2:53pm CDT

 

  • Tesla Motors reduces Price of Model X after Raking in Profits from its Sales
 

Tesla Motors has reduced the value in dollars on the price tag of its Model X vehicle after raking in some extraordinary profits from its sales.

Tesla let go of the Model X’s 60D trim, but it did concentrate on the price tag for a change. Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, has slashed the price by $3000.

This is a huge chunk of money that has been subtracted from the base 75D model. This brings the price down to $79,500. It was the original purchase rate at the time of the launch of the electric SUV in 2015. 

It is indeed a case of pure economics. When the Model X 75D launched for the very first time, it had a profit margin which was not that high at all. The profits from phenomenal sales have allowed Tesla Motors to cut the price substantially without suffering any losses.

For Tesla Motors, it is a win-win situation. While a jump in the sales will still not take place for the Model X, the momentum that had built up over time will continue through time for this brand.

Those who had avoided purchasing the Model S vehicle may now be having second thoughts. Both vehicles add up in their discount rates to a total tally of $5000.

Meanwhile, Tesla is busy tinkering away with its Model 3. Yet the addition and subtraction regarding its pre-existing models remains one of the top priorities of this car company.

Tesla has good news for its consumer base. Those who want slashed rates and more specifications in the vehicles they buy will be delighted after Tesla’s decision to slash $3000 from the price tag of the Model X.

Such features like a spanking new audio system, a pentad of warm air ventilated seats and a medical grade HEPA filtration system ensure that the Model X and Model S are the best of the best.

Both Model X and Model S variations have now got a ton of brand new features. A Premium Upgrade Package will be set up for both vehicles. As for the configurations in both cars, they have been downsized too.

The real reason behind the slashed rate is the achieved efficiencies. It was a complex series of decisions which were taken by the company regarding its Model X brand of vehicle. It just goes to show you that taking the right decision pays off in the form of huge dividends.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

