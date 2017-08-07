Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Leaked

We have already told you that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. A report which came out a couple of days ago, stated this to be a fact.

However, later on the report was pulled off the pages of the Internet. So it is all pretty much in the realm of pure speculation for now. What we do know so far is that Samsung is weighing its options in response to its major rival which is none other than Apple Inc.

Furthermore, Samsung will not be employing Synaptics technology fingerprint sensors in case of the Galaxy Note 9. Instead, fingerprint sensors from Egis will be used.

Why this change of heart is taking place at Samsung remains a mystery though. The only clue we have is that these new sensors are pricier than the previous ones.

The rumors have been doing the rounds and they are not just regarding Samsung. The Vivo Xplay 7 too was in the news awhile ago. This device will also have a fingerprint sensor design as a part of its makeup.

The Vivo Xplay 7 will be unveiled before the Galaxy Note 9 though. This will automatically lend Samsung a great deal of time to study the technology and make sure that it gets it right in case of the Galaxy Note 9.

Then it wil make the crucial decision regarding whether it needs an in-display fingerprint sensor in case of its high end gadget or not. Currently, all this is more of a shot in the dark. It is all hearsay. Only time will tell what actually happens.

Samsung is keeping all hushed up regarding its plans for the future. So it should be too, since revealing all merely means that you destroy the image and mystery of the gizmo. Right now, the Galaxy Note 8 has not had its launch date revealed, so what can one say of the Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be released sometime this year. The date of August 23rd is most likely the dot on the horizon when this earlier model gets launched. Yet a delay of 21 days may take place and this will squarely pin the date of unveiling on September 15th. As for the price of the device, it remains unknown.