iPhone 8 Will Scan Your Face While Lying on a Table
  • The Apple iPhone 8 may Act as a Facial Scanner while Lying Flat on a Surface
 

It is a modern day technological miracle. The Apple iPhone 8 may act as a facial scanner while lying flat on a surface such as a table or a counter.

The Homepod firmware of Apple Inc had revealed the facial recognition software on the iPhone 8. This wonderful software can apparently scan the owner’s face while the iPhone is lying on a flat surface.

According to MacRumors, a code within the firmware is linked to “Pearl” which is the secret name used by Apple Inc to designate its novel facial recognition technology. 

Many references have also been made to the words “resting” and “unlock”. This feature is special and comes under the category of an accessibility option. For those who are interested in the specifics, it is “AXRestingPearlUnlock” and “com.apple.accessibility.resting.pearl.unlock”.

Although this is not exact in its details, it does coincide with a report regarding Apple technicians that were busy working on facial recognition technology. This was specifically for the Apple iPhone 8.

The fact that it works even when the iPhone is lying flat on the table speaks volumes about how far we have come since the invention of the first primitive computing machine by Sir Charles Babbage.  

The iPhone 8 and its facial recognition technology catch more data points than Touch ID. This would naturally beef up the security of the device.

When the first speculation regarding the doing away of the Touch ID system came to the fore, iPhone users began to raise up a clamor for they felt they would not be able to unlock their smartphones at all.

This was because the iPhone would have to be placed directly in front of the face of the owner. Yet that is precisely the goof news from Apple Inc that the system of facial recognition will be far more sophisticated than the other run-of-the-mill systems.  

The smartphone may be unlocked even when it is at an odd angle to the owner’s face. The last time the media agents checked up on this, the technology was being road-tested on an intensive basis.

There were also chances of this technology not appearing in the iPhone 8 in 2017. Yet the novel information that has reached us via the Homepod firmware shows that indeed the technology could reach the iPhone 8.

Apple’s facial recognition technology works in tandem with third party applications. The special feature of facial recognition by Apple will hopefully be speedier, have more safety and also come with greater precision than Touch ID. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

