GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply in August. Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March, only video game retailer GameStop has been able to offer the Nintendo Switch on a almost continues basis online at gamestop.com. There is a catch with GameStop's Nintendo Switch stock. Customers have to get at least a game and other accessories to be able purchase a Nintendo Switch.

GameStop secured another batch of Nintendo Switch consoles for August. The video game retailer offers five Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99. All five Nintendo Switch bundles ship by August 18 when ordered at gamestop.com. These dates can move up, as we have seen to happen before.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. The bundles get you a game valued at $60 and accessories for the premium.

If you still want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, you can download The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.

The most recommendable Nintendo Switch bundle offered by GameStop is the $399.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Starter Bundle. The bundle does not include fluff. It comes with the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch. The Power kit is useful for games using the Switch mostly in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Starter Bundle, selling for $399.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Minecraft Fan Bundle, priced at $399.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle Light - by ThinkGeek, the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek, and the Minecraft Foam Iron Pickaxe.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Splatoon Fan Bundle is on sale for $404.99 and includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2, and the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Joy-Con Comfort Grip.

The Nintendo Switch w/Neon Joy-Con Minecraft and Charge Bundle sells for $429.99 and includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek.

Lastly, the Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Adventure Bundle is the most expensive Nintendo Switch bundle available from GameStop. The $445.99 Nintendo Switch bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), the SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD card with Adapter, and the Classic NES Box Art: Legend of Zelda Canvas.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.