New The Tracker App Update ahead of SNES Classic Pre-order Events Released

The Tracker app makes it easy to buy hard to find items online. The heavy lifting is on our end to make sure the app works for all of our users. There is now a new update to the free The Tracker app that addresses an issue that affected some users.

The update improves the core notification system. There have been situations reported by users where they did not receive a notification. The update should resolve these rare cases. This update is essential in preparing for the late August SNES Classic pre-order events.

The SNES Classic tracking has added Target last week and we are in the process of adding B&H as well.

Please update now and test out the notifications on the test dummy listing. This is how notification testing works:

1) On the front page (most popular) there is now a listing titled: The Tracker Notification Tester. (scroll down)

2) Check the Notify Me.

3) A notification is sent for this dummy test entry every 5 minutes.

This way you can test if you receive notifications and also see how they look and sound like you on your smartphone.

Make sure you uncheck Notify Me again after your test, else you continue to receive a notification every 5 minutes.

In case you do not receive a notification within a time frame of 10 minutes, please post a reply on this board or use the feedback from in the app. Include your phone model, OS version and carrier.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Find out what users are saying about The Tracker app:

"This app made my day...I got the splatoon pro controller for switch on Amazon and snes classic on Walmart thanks to its notifications!," posted Macendale on The Tracker community.

"Literally just downloaded this app an hour ago. Got the notification like 15mins ago for the Lego Apollo V set I've been wanting. And just bought it off Amazon at Retail price. Freaking amazing. Thanks. This app is great.", said Sephy on The Tracker community.

User John C. posted: "Amazing app. Downloaded on Sunday. Tracked Nintendo Switch. Notified on Monday and got it. Thanks!"

The online inventory tracking app is offering notifications on a curated list of hard to find products. The most popular products right now are the Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic and Xbox One X.

You can find products to track in categories including Nintendo Switch, Video Game Hardware, Nintendo Switch accessories, toys, amiibo, consumer electronics. When you launch the app you see a list of the most popular products to get availability notifications for. You can browse all available products in The Tracker app also in the web version of the Tracker.

The Tracker app features also price drop notifications. This allows the app to send out notifications when popular items drop in price. There are several popular TVs in the Consumer Electronics category that you can subscribe to.

How to use The Tracker app

After launching the app and enabling notifications, select from the list products by tapping the notify me checkmark the products you like to be notified when it is in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops. That is it. The app makes searching for stock of popular products a set and forget experience.

When we detect a product in stock, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from purchasing the product you want at the online shop offering the product.

For extreme hard to find products, timing is everything. There is nothing faster than a smartphone notification. We continue to work tirelessly to make the Tracker by I4U News the fastest online inventory tracker.

To achieve this goal, we need your help. Please tell us about your experience with the Tracker app in the Community tab of the app.

Download the The Tracker app for iOS and Android now. It's free. Even if you want to continue hitting F5 on product pages, get the app, eventually you have to sleep.

Version History:

We release Tracker app on May 2, 2017. We had to work through several issues to get to the point that the app works reliably. Online inventory tracking is not an exact science. We continue each day to improve the app. The early issues resolved with the release of version 1.2 explain the mixed reviews the Tracker app has to date. The app has helped already hundreds of users to get the product they have been hunting and we hope that it will help many more in the future.