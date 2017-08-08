 
 

ARMS For Nintendo Switch Update Announced For Tomorrow

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 5:00am CDT

 

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Update Announced for Tomorrow
 

The Japanese ARMS Twitter account announced a new update.

In past weeks, Splatoon 2 got the most attention of all Nintendo Switch games, but there is also still the popular ARMS. The game is in need for more diverse content. The Japanese ARMS Twitter account has announced a new update that is coming tomorrow. What can be derived from the translation is that the update focuses on boomerang arms. 

The update does not mention any new character joining the ARMS fighter line-up. A list of upcoming ARMS fighter names has been spotted through data-mining according to this post on reddit. If any of these will be released today is unknown.

The tweet was posted 7 hours ago, which was noon Tokyo time. The ARMS update is expected to be released on Japanese time tomorrow, which could be still today US time.

ARMS has sold 1.18 million units in the first two weeks, according to Nintendo. It is surprising that Nintendo keeps only communicating with ARMS fans over this one Japanese language only Twitter channel. The communication is much better around Splatoon 2.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

