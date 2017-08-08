AT&T Galaxy S8 Active Pre-Orders Start Today

After all the rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active smartphone, pre-orders for the device are starting today at AT&T. The smartphone will be available in stores on August 11 in Meteor Gray or Titanium gold. AT&T has an exclusive on the S8 Active for a limited time. There is no indication of how long that exclusive period lasts.

The big feature of the smartphone is the rugged design that is shock, shatter, water, and dust resistant withtou having to use a case. The device boasts a metal frame and bumper for protection against shock, abrasion, tilting, and twisting. The back of the device has a rugged texture for better grip.

Samsung's Bixby intelligent interface is included and supports intelligent vision, voice, and a personalized home page along with smart reminders. An activity zone on the device lets the user launch Bixby with a finger swipe or button press. Direct access to lifestyle features like a stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight are included.

The display is a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED unit with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Power is from a 4,000 mAh internal battery and the main camera is a 12MP F1.7 unit. The front camera is an 8MP F1.7 unit with autofocus. Samsung Knox security is integrated with fingerprint and iris scanning. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will cost $28.34 for 30 months on AT&T Next.