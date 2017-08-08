 
 

AT&T Galaxy S8 Active Pre-Orders Start Today

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 5:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

AT&amp;T Galaxy S8 Active Pre-Orders Start Today
Image via Samsung
 

Phone will be in stores on August 11

After all the rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active smartphone, pre-orders for the device are starting today at AT&T. The smartphone will be available in stores on August 11 in Meteor Gray or Titanium gold. AT&T has an exclusive on the S8 Active for a limited time. There is no indication of how long that exclusive period lasts.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The big feature of the smartphone is the rugged design that is shock, shatter, water, and dust resistant withtou having to use a case. The device boasts a metal frame and bumper for protection against shock, abrasion, tilting, and twisting. The back of the device has a rugged texture for better grip.

Samsung's Bixby intelligent interface is included and supports intelligent vision, voice, and a personalized home page along with smart reminders. An activity zone on the device lets the user launch Bixby with a finger swipe or button press. Direct access to lifestyle features like a stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight are included.

The display is a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED unit with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Power is from a 4,000 mAh internal battery and the main camera is a 12MP F1.7 unit. The front camera is an 8MP F1.7 unit with autofocus. Samsung Knox security is integrated with fingerprint and iris scanning. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will cost $28.34 for 30 months on AT&T Next.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Situation Updated for August 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Situation Updated for August 8

49 minutes ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Update Announced for Tomorrow

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Update Announced for Tomorrow

56 minutes ago

New The Tracker App Update ahead of SNES Classic Pre-order Events Released

New The Tracker App Update ahead of SNES Classic Pre-order Events Released

1 hour ago

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Situation Updated for August 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Situation Updated for August 8

49 minutes ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Update Announced for Tomorrow

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Update Announced for Tomorrow

56 minutes ago

New The Tracker App Update ahead of SNES Classic Pre-order Events Released

New The Tracker App Update ahead of SNES Classic Pre-order Events Released

1 hour ago

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook