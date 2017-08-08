Leaked Image Shows Eight Different Galaxy Note 8 Colors

When it comes to buying a new smartphone that you will be stuck with for years, we all want to choose exactly the right device for style and performance. The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will have plenty of performance and it now appears that it will also have plenty of color to choose from. A new image has leaked that shows eight different color variations for the device reports Android Headlines.

The image also shows each of the phones with its S pen stylus. The colors include gold, black, silver, violet, coral blue, dark blue, pink, and deep sea blue. That latter color looks like a foam green to me. All of the images in the leak show dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner to the side of those cameras.

Rumors continue to suggest that the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch screen of QHD+, super AMOLED variety. Rumors also suggest a Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895 SoC depending on area paired with 6GB of RAM.

Launch date and exact specifications are still a mystery. The specs I already mentioned, and the rumored unveil date suggests that August 23 is when it will happen with the device available to purchase September 15.