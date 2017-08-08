 
 

Leaked Image Shows Eight Different Galaxy Note 8 Colors

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 6:11am CDT | by

 

Image via \Leaks and Android Headlines

Image also shows matching S Pen stylus for each color

When it comes to buying a new smartphone that you will be stuck with for years, we all want to choose exactly the right device for style and performance. The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will have plenty of performance and it now appears that it will also have plenty of color to choose from. A new image has leaked that shows eight different color variations for the device reports Android Headlines.

The image also shows each of the phones with its S pen stylus. The colors include gold, black, silver, violet, coral blue, dark blue, pink, and deep sea blue. That latter color looks like a foam green to me. All of the images in the leak show dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner to the side of those cameras.

Rumors continue to suggest that the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch screen of QHD+, super AMOLED variety. Rumors also suggest a Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895 SoC depending on area paired with 6GB of RAM.

Launch date and exact specifications are still a mystery. The specs I already mentioned, and the rumored unveil date suggests that August 23 is when it will happen with the device available to purchase September 15.

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

