Nintendo Switch News Channel for Legend of Zelda Launches Wednesday

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 6:57am CDT

 

The latest Zelda update brings a new feature.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild update 1.3.1, released Monday, brings besides bug fixes a new feature that gives you in-game items.

In-game items can be obtained from launching the software from certain articles distributed through a new News channel. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Tips from the Wild channel will launch on August 9 and can be accessed through News on the Home menu. 

The Zelda items you can get depend on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the most popular Nintendo Switch game. As of June 30, Nintendo sold 3.92 million copies, keeping Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in check which sold 3.54 million copies.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles including Zelda packages. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. 

Updated: 2017-08-08 06:55:14am

