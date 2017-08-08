Metroid Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL Unveiled

The Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL console will be released on September 15 at select retailers. The cool looking 3DS console arrives just in time for Metroid: Samus Returns game release.

The $199.99 orange and yellow colored New Nintendo 3DS XL does not come bundled with Metroid: Samus Returns. This will be hot 3DS that will be difficult to get. We are added the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL to The Tracker app as soon as retailer start to list it. You will receive a notification as soon as the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL is available for pre-order or goes on sale.

The new Metroid amiibo Samus Aran & Metroid 2-Pack is already a popular item in the Tracker app. Best Buy has opened the pre-order for the Samus Aran & Metroid amiibo briefly, but its again not available.

The new Metroid game for the 3DS is available for $31.99 (Prime member price) on amazon.com. Metroid II: Return of Samus has been completely rebuilt, with reconstructed maps, gear upgrades, new abilities that use a special energy called “Aeion,” a powerful melee counterattack, and 360-degree aiming. A wealth of hidden paths, power-ups, and secrets await—find enough of them, and you may even start to unravel the mysteries of Planet SR388’s past.