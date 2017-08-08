LG V30 Media Event is ahead of IFA 2017

The new LG V30 flagship smartphone will be unveiled on August 31 in Berlin, just ahead of the IFA 2017. Main new feature of the LG V30 is a 6-inch OLED display, compared to previous generations.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The LG V30 will feature a dual camera. The invite also focuses on the camera capability using the tagline: "Lights, Camera, Action." As with most new smartphones, the LG V30 has already leaked. The LG V30 leak is a bit unusual. Droid Life spotted the LG V30 in videos of a contest organized by marketing company Hitrecord.

The design of the LG V30 is fully revealed now. LG has to up their game in the presentation to make the reveal exciting. IFA 2017 will take place at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 1 - 6 September.