 
 

Tesla Will Not Exhibit At IAA 2017

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 8:57am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 8 2017, 9:04am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla will not Exhibit at IAA 2017
Tesla at the IAA 2015. Credit: Getty Images
 

The world's largest motor show will have to make due without Tesla.

Tesla will not attend the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt. Tesla has confirmed to not exhibit this year at the world's largest motor show according to a German hessenschau report.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The electric car maker was at the last IAA in 2015. The IAA is alternating between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Telsa explains in the statement that they evalute each event if its the best opportunity to connect with customers. Tesla is an unconventional car maker and they seek

The IAA 2017 seems to be in a down year as multiple car brands already announced to sit out this year's show. Nissan, Fiat, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, Maserati, Peugeot & DS, Rolls Royce, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Volvo will not attend the IAA 2017 according to German Bild. The 67th IAA Cars will take place from September 14 to 24, 2017 in Frankfurt/Main.

Tesla does not need much marketing right now as they have to work through 455,000 Model 3 pre-orders. The first Model 3 cars have left the factory last month. Elon Musk said this week that he believes that Tesla will produce 700,000 Model 3 cars annually. To ramp up production Tesla is raising another $1.5 billion through a bonds offering.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Reduces Price the of Model X

Tesla Reduces the Price of Model X

18 hours ago, 2:53pm CDT

Tesla Model 3 63000 Pre-orders Cancelled

Tesla Model 3 63000 Pre-orders Cancelled

5 days ago, 5:36am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

5 days ago, 10:10am CDT

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

5 days ago, 9:47am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

39 minutes ago

LG V30 Media Event is ahead of IFA 2017

LG V30 Media Event is ahead of IFA 2017

48 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updated for August 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Updated for August 8

1 hour ago

Metroid Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL Unveiled

Metroid Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL Unveiled

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook