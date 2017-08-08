Tesla will not Exhibit at IAA 2017

Tesla will not attend the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt. Tesla has confirmed to not exhibit this year at the world's largest motor show according to a German hessenschau report.

The electric car maker was at the last IAA in 2015. The IAA is alternating between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Telsa explains in the statement that they evalute each event if its the best opportunity to connect with customers. Tesla is an unconventional car maker and they seek

The IAA 2017 seems to be in a down year as multiple car brands already announced to sit out this year's show. Nissan, Fiat, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, Maserati, Peugeot & DS, Rolls Royce, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Volvo will not attend the IAA 2017 according to German Bild. The 67th IAA Cars will take place from September 14 to 24, 2017 in Frankfurt/Main.

Tesla does not need much marketing right now as they have to work through 455,000 Model 3 pre-orders. The first Model 3 cars have left the factory last month. Elon Musk said this week that he believes that Tesla will produce 700,000 Model 3 cars annually. To ramp up production Tesla is raising another $1.5 billion through a bonds offering.