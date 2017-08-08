 
 

Spotify For Xbox Is Live

Posted: Aug 8 2017, 9:40am CDT

 

Play Spotify in the background on Xbox One.

Word about a Spotify Music app for the Xbox came out already a couple days ago. Now the Spotify app is officially released and you can listen to your Spotify playlist while you play on your Xbox One or Xbox One S.

Features of the Spotify Xbox app include:

Play music in the background while gaming.

Browse playlists from different genres and moods. Or check out new releases.

Play your own playlists or songs from Your Music.

Search for any song, album, or playlist.

You can use Spotify Connect to control the music from your mobile device.

You can find the Spotify app in the Entertainment menu of your Xbox One under "All apps." To listen to music during a game, press the Xbox button on your controller to bring up the Xbox menu. Select Spotify to choose and play some music. It continues playing when you return to your game via the Xbox menu. You can find the play bar at the bottom of the Xbox menu to skip songs, play/pause, or adjust the volume.

Alternatively you can use the Spotify connect on your phone to control the music. Your phone and the Xbox need to be on the same Wifi to make this work.

via Spotify.

