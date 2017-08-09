 
 

New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched

Posted: Aug 9 2017, 3:11am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched

Gallery

3 images
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched
 

The Samus New Nintendo 3DS XL is available for purchase online.

Nintendo announced the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL console on August 8. The Metroid themed New Nintendo 3DS XL will be released on September 15. GameStop has started to sell the New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition online at gamestop.com.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The $199.99 New Nintendo 3DS XL with Samus on the front is only available on GameStop so far. Amazon has started to list the New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition, but is not offering it for purchase or pre-order.

We have added the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL to The Tracker app as GameStop and Amazon have started to list the new 3DS console. The Tracker app will send notifications as soon Amazon or other stores will offer the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The orange and yellow colored New Nintendo 3DS XL does not come bundled with Metroid: Samus Returns. This will be hot 3DS console that will be difficult to get later this year. 

The new Metroid amiibo Samus Aran & Metroid 2-Pack is already a popular item in the Tracker app. Best Buy has opened the pre-order for the Samus Aran & Metroid amiibo briefly, but its again not available.

The new Metroid game for the 3DS is available for $31.99 (Prime member price) on amazon.com and will be released alson September 15. Metroid II: Return of Samus has been completely rebuilt, with reconstructed maps, gear upgrades, new abilities that use a special energy called “Aeion,” a powerful melee counterattack, and 360-degree aiming. A wealth of hidden paths, power-ups, and secrets await—find enough of them, and you may even start to unravel the mysteries of Planet SR388’s past.

Gallery

3 images
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched
New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-09 03:10:14am

Offers

New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition
Store: Gamestop Price: $199.99 Availability: is in Stock

New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

17 hours ago, 9:49am CDT

Spotify for Xbox is Live

Spotify for Xbox is Live

17 hours ago, 9:40am CDT

LG V30 Media Event is ahead of IFA 2017

LG V30 Media Event is ahead of IFA 2017

18 hours ago, 8:15am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updated for August 8

Nintendo Switch Stock Updated for August 8

19 hours ago, 7:46am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

6 Tech-Driven Sweat-Busting Solutions

6 Tech-Driven Sweat-Busting Solutions

10 hours ago, 4:28pm CDT

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

Nintendo World Championships 201 7 Announced

17 hours ago, 9:49am CDT

Spotify for Xbox is Live

Spotify for Xbox is Live

17 hours ago, 9:40am CDT

Tesla will not Exhibit at IAA 2017

Tesla will not Exhibit at IAA 2017

18 hours ago, 8:57am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook