New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-order Launched

Nintendo announced the Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL console on August 8. The Metroid themed New Nintendo 3DS XL will be released on September 15. GameStop has started to sell the New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition online at gamestop.com.

The $199.99 New Nintendo 3DS XL with Samus on the front is only available on GameStop so far. Amazon has started to list the New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition, but is not offering it for purchase or pre-order.

The orange and yellow colored New Nintendo 3DS XL does not come bundled with Metroid: Samus Returns. This will be hot 3DS console that will be difficult to get later this year.

The new Metroid amiibo Samus Aran & Metroid 2-Pack is already a popular item in the Tracker app. Best Buy has opened the pre-order for the Samus Aran & Metroid amiibo briefly, but its again not available.

The new Metroid game for the 3DS is available for $31.99 (Prime member price) on amazon.com and will be released alson September 15. Metroid II: Return of Samus has been completely rebuilt, with reconstructed maps, gear upgrades, new abilities that use a special energy called “Aeion,” a powerful melee counterattack, and 360-degree aiming. A wealth of hidden paths, power-ups, and secrets await—find enough of them, and you may even start to unravel the mysteries of Planet SR388’s past.