Nintendo's Gamescom 2017 Presentation Features Super Mario Odyssey For Nintendo Switch And Metroid: Samus Returns For 3DS

The gamescom 2017 video game show will begin on August 22 in Cologne, Germany. Nintendo has announced their plans for gamescom 2017. The Japanese video game maker focuses on upcoming titles Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch and on Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS systems.

Both titles will be featured in live streamed presentations. New footage of Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch will be revealed on Wednesday 23rd August at 14:00 BST (9am EST). Producer Yoshiaki Koizumi will be on hand.

Metroid: Samus Returns enters the limelight on Thursday 24th August at 11:00 BST (6am EST), with producer Yoshio Sakamoto and José Luis Márquez, creative director of developer MercurySteam, taking to the stage to showcase Samus Aran’s upcoming adventure on Nintendo 3DS family systems.

Besides these two games featured in live presentations, Nintendo brings to gamescom 2017 also Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pokkén Tournament DX, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and more.

The Nintendo gamescom 2017 live stream will be available here.

GameStop has started to sell the New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition for $199.99 online at gamestop.com. The new special edition 3DS XL will ship on the Metroid: Return of Samus release date, September 15.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles including Zelda packages. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.