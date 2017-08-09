8Bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch Is Available for Pre-order

Retro controller experts 8Bitdo have created a classic aracade stick compatible with the Nintendo Switch, PCs, Macs and more. The wireless controller is featuring turbo and d-pad/joystick modes. The 8Bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick is designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair it as an X-input or D-input device via Bluetooth.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

An arcade stick is perfect for fighting games. Ultra Street Fighter and SNK's King Fighters series are available on the Switch and perfect for this arcade stick controller. The 8Bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick is available for pre-oder on amazon.com for $79.99. The controller ships on August 20.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply. The Nintendo Switch is available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.