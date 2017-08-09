iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will Launch Simultaneously in September in Just Three Colors

Apple began a tradition which was supposed to catch on but it turned out to be a blind alley that led nowhere. Apple won’t be releasing a rose gold edition of its iPhone 8.

The iPhone will only come in black, silver and (simple) gold. A news leak that took place about seven days ago displayed the three hues of the iPhone. The gold version seems to have copper tones. But KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is saying something different.

Kuo's new investor note, obtained by AppleInsider, revealed that the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and the iPhone 7s Plus will launch simultaneously in September. And all these upcoming 2017 iPhones will be available in only three colors. These three colors are black, silver, and gold.

It hardly comes as a surprise that Apple has vanquished its rose gold edition. Yet it makes many an Apple enthusiast sad to hear this news. It is too much of a let-down.

Apple had not left any stone unturned in its bid to promote its rose gold edition. Now it was acting in a manner which seemed to be give the message to the public that it was “just kidding”.

This was not the way to go about things. Meanwhile, Apple is all set to announce its three iPhone models for the upcoming month of September. They will be showcased at one and the same time despite being a trio of products.

While many are saying that there could be delays in matters having to do with shipments, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has waved aside the whole issue saying that the company would have an exciting sale for this fall season.

So the iPhone 8 will be released alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The iPhone series of smartphones for the year of 2017 will be a treat for the eyes and a boon for the ears.

The launch will probably occur at a particular date in late September. The iPhone 8 will not be immediately available though. Apple may only be capable of churning out a minimum of two or a maximum of four million such iPhones when the crucial time comes.

Especially the OLED version will fall short as far as the demand goes. The gap between supply and demand may persist till the next year. However, Apple may yet engage in some face-saving by churning out more of its iPhones as the demand becomes greater than the supply.

While mass manufacturing of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus has already started, the iPhone 8 will start being assembled after a delay of a month and a half from now. The ramping up of supply in the month of December is something which is expected to take place.