New SNES Clones with HDMI try to Benefit from SNES Classic Hype

You do not have to wait for the SNES Classic to play Super NES games. You can pick up a used SNES or one of the available SNES clones. The drawbacks are that you need to bring your own SNES cartridges and the original SNES and most clones only offer composite video and not HDMI.

There is now a new generation of SNES Clones coming that offer HDMI similar to the SNES Classic.

Hyperkin announced the new Supa RetroN HD SNES Clone recently. This new SNES knock-off is supposed to be available this fall. Hyperkin already offers the RetroN 5 a SNES Classic compatible retro gaming system with HDMI. The Supa RetroN HD SNES is going to be less expensive and complex as it does not support other retro gaming systems like the RetroN 5 does.

Another SNES Classic clone with HDMI has surfaced in Japan. Technically, the SFC Compact HDMI console is a Super Famicom clone. The SFC Compact HDMI supports though also Western NTSC SNES games. The SFC Compact HDMI is priced at about $90 and will be released on September 30. The Super Famicon clone is available for pre-order on Amazon.jp.

These new SNES clones with HDMI still require to own each game on cartridges you want to play. Most people will opt for the $79.99 SNES Classic, because there are 21 SNES games pre-installed. The SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August, according to Nintendo. Here are the best practices to get notified when the SNES Classic will be available online.