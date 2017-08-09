iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus all Landing at the Same Time

A new iPhone rumor is making the rounds and this one is as close to gold as you can get with Apple rumors because it comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities reports MacRumors. According to Kuo's latest investor note, the iPhone 8 and the two iPhone 7S models will all come in only three colors- black, silver, and gold. Kuo had previously noted the devices would come in a limited number of colors but didn't say exactly what colors.

These three also are exactly what we expected to see, and match up perfectly with the leaked image you see here that surfaced this week. Kuo also stated in the note that all three of the iPhone models are expected to land this year and will support fast charging. He did point out that buyers will also need to pick up an accessory Type-C power adapter for the faster charging.

Kuo says that he expects Apple to start its verification testing on the iPhone 8 in late August leading to mass-production in the middle of September. That is earlier than Kuo's previous predictions that had mid-October pegged as the mass-production date. That earlier production has led Kuo to predict that all three iPhone models will land at the same time.

He does still expect that the iPhone 8 with its OLED will be in short supply and hard to find. Supply is expected to be constrained on the iPhone 8 through Q1 2018. Kuo wrote in the note, "The OLED version will be in short supply as we forecast shipments in 3Q17 will be 2-4mn units or less. We do not think production of the OLED iPhone will pick up substantially before 4Q17; and given strong demand, tight supply may persist until 1Q18 before improving much."