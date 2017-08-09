 
 

Valve Reveals Official Dota Card Game Artifact For 2018

Posted: Aug 9 2017, 6:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Valve company did not wait till the end of the Dota Tournament to announce the release of its spanking new video game. The game is not Half-Life 3 or Counter Strike: GO or Dota 2 for that matter.

A half minute long teaser video clip was released recently that showed the novel game’s three-sided nachos chip-like logo. The game has been termed Artifact: The Dota Card Game. This game will be launched in the year 2018. 

It is tragic that this teaser picture was not followed with any further details or gameplay. Fans have been left in a lull of sorts. Prototypical versions of the game have been road-tested though. It is basically a one-on-one digital house of cards.

This game resembles Hearthstone in many ways. The main difference is the three lane style and several minor fine-tuning methods which have been applied to the game.

It was a game where the player keeps getting his or her comeuppance in two lanes at one and the same time. Bullwarks are constantly being built in the third lane and creeps were released in all lanes as well. 

More information will be forthcoming regarding this novel game. Meanwhile, scads of people will be watching the Dota Tournament. The International is something else altogether.

It is like the NFL and Super Bowl combined in one huge jamboree. Also it looke to be a tournament with a $25 million prize at the end of it. As for Valve’s new game for the future, it is termed Artifact.

Valve is a name to be reckoned with in the race of game-making. While card games have a reputation for being monotonous and dull and drab in their consistency, this time around, it will be different.

Artifact will be released on mobile devices. Yet you will have to wait for 2018 to roll in before you get to enjoy the game as a worthy gamer.

