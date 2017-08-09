 
 

Galaxy Note 8 With 256GB Of Storage Tipped

Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of Storage Tipped
Price is tipped to be over $1,000

Forbes is reporting on a new rumor that there will be a very high-end version of the Galaxy note 8 smartphone in the mix when the device launches. According to Forbes, this version of the device is being called the "Emperor Edition" and it will have 256GB of storage. That is four times the storage tipped in the base version of the smartphone.

The rumor also suggests that the pricing on this high-end version of the Note 8 could be very high indeed at over $1,000. That is no surprise since Apple is tipped to be pushing the price of the iPhone 8 into the $1,000 realm. Apple and Samsung will certainly price match each other on high-end devices.

The so-called Emperor Edition of hte Note 8 is expected to launch only in Asia right now, at least officially. This high-end version of the Note 8 is expected to still pack in the same 6GB of RAM the other versions get.

Some might think 256GB of storage is too much for an Android device that has a memory card slot for expansion. iPhone buyers are willing to plunk down more cash for larger storage amounts because there is no method of expanding memory on Apple devices.

