Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

The RPG titled Masquerada: Songs and Shadows will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. While it has already arrived on PS4, its entry has been delayed on Xbox One. The delay may last till August 23rd. The release date for the Switch has not been announced just yet either.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

However, it will most probably be pretty soon since it is a sure thing. This game launched for the very first time on PC and Mac in September of 2016. It got a positive response from the reviews that came out as a result.

Via a free update, a New Game+ mode was an additional feature in the context of Masquerada starting from today. There are also lengthy badinage scenes and boss fights that shake the whole place up with their manly muscle-flexing.

The protagonist in the game, Cicero Gavar, faces a series of tough challenges as the game+ mode contains four elements and not just a single one. Cicero is goaded onwards by the sudden disappearance of a buddy.

This causes him to go on a quest through a magical land. This terrain resembles Venice in the Renaissance. It is portrayed in a hand-drawn style that is beautiful and aesthetically pleasing to the senses.

The gameplay consists of hand-to-hand combat. You can stop anywhere in the midst of the action and decide what your next move will be. This is a story of class struggle and the divide between the rich and poor. It involves civil war and a series of treasures too.

Cicero has to show plenty of courage to take on the establishment and find a way through the tangled mess that is society. The game is currently available for $20.