 
 

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

Posted: Aug 9 2017, 7:09am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited
  • Watch Nintendo Switch First Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited Trailer
 

A Novel Trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited arrives on the Nintendo Switch

Such games as Forza, Gran Turismo and Need for Speed are common fare on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Nintendo consoles have lacked such games though which is sad indeed.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

While Mario Kart is not a bad game, a racing game would be welcome on the Switch for its obviously testosterone-laden style of gameplay. A new trailer was released for Gear.Club Unlimited on the Switch recently.

It seems to be hot stuff. Eden Games introduced this number on iOS and Android. Eden has been responsible for many hugely popular games in the past as well. 

The cars shown in the trailer seem to be the epitome of realism. While the game is not real, it does have a cool simulated environment. Gear.Club Unlimited will be arriving on the Switch sometime towards the end of 2017. It will make for a cool gift for the holiday season.

Also one of the challenges the game-maker faces is that the game is already available without any cost on smartphones. The Switch version will have to make some adjustments if the $60 price tag of the game is to remain intact.  

The game shows cars racing neck to neck on the tracks. They come in all sorts of colors and shapes. Mainly they are muscle cars and they have class and poise in their outer dimensions. It will be a challenge to maneuver the vehicles through the sharp and dangerous curves of the racing track as it is in case of Need for Speed. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

13 minutes ago

Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of Storage Tipped

Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of Storage Tipped

39 minutes ago

Valve Reveals Official Dota Card Game Artifact for 2018

Valve Reveals Official Dota Card Game Artifact for 2018

40 minutes ago

New SNES Clones with HDMI try to Benefit from SNES Classic Hype

New SNES Clones with HDMI try to Benefit from SNES Classic Hype

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

13 minutes ago

Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of Storage Tipped

Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of Storage Tipped

39 minutes ago

Valve Reveals Official Dota Card Game Artifact for 2018

Valve Reveals Official Dota Card Game Artifact for 2018

40 minutes ago

iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus all Landing at the Same Time

iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus all Landing at the Same Time

54 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook