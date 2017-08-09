Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

Such games as Forza, Gran Turismo and Need for Speed are common fare on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Nintendo consoles have lacked such games though which is sad indeed.

While Mario Kart is not a bad game, a racing game would be welcome on the Switch for its obviously testosterone-laden style of gameplay. A new trailer was released for Gear.Club Unlimited on the Switch recently.

It seems to be hot stuff. Eden Games introduced this number on iOS and Android. Eden has been responsible for many hugely popular games in the past as well.

The cars shown in the trailer seem to be the epitome of realism. While the game is not real, it does have a cool simulated environment. Gear.Club Unlimited will be arriving on the Switch sometime towards the end of 2017. It will make for a cool gift for the holiday season.

Also one of the challenges the game-maker faces is that the game is already available without any cost on smartphones. The Switch version will have to make some adjustments if the $60 price tag of the game is to remain intact.

The game shows cars racing neck to neck on the tracks. They come in all sorts of colors and shapes. Mainly they are muscle cars and they have class and poise in their outer dimensions. It will be a challenge to maneuver the vehicles through the sharp and dangerous curves of the racing track as it is in case of Need for Speed.