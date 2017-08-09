 
 

Severed Comes To Nintendo Switch

Critically-Acclaimed Slasher Game “Severed” arrives on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Drinkbox’s highly praised slasher game “Severed” has come to many platforms but it is not very visible in its dimensions. The problem seems to be that the PS Vita and Wii U are already going the way of the dinosaurs.

Also not every Tom, Dick and Harry wants to play such a game on the 3DS or on his iPhone. A novel alternative exists though. This is none other than the Nintendo Switch which is getting this game.

While it is the same old game, that is not bad news. The touchscreen slasher action combined with active role-playing and a disturbing narrative in the surrealistic tradition makes for an experience for those with an appetite for destruction. 

This may in fact be the most comprehensive console-worthy version of the game. The huge touchscreen allows for some amazing action to take place. Add to that the fact that it is portable and you have the makings of a really cool game.

Without an iPad, this game is not going to be as much of a fun experience to play though. Yet it is an honor for Switch to be getting this game on its platform. Severed stands out by its sheer graphic details and outclass quality. It is not a game for mild hearts. You need guts to play it.

