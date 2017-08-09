2018 Nissan Leaf is Cheaper Than Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt

Nissan tried to keep its 2018 Leaf under wraps but the ploy didn’t work for long. Due to leaks and surreptitiously taken photos much has been divulged by now. A total specifications sheet has also been leaked online which has truly let the cat out of the bag (or the car out of the garage).

It is an EV and while Nissan refuses to acknowledge or refure the evidence, it seems that the specifications are true for all purposes. The unveiling of the vehicle next month will be the final arbiter of the facts.

While the full range of the Leaf is unknown, its torque and horsepower have been announced. Almost costing $30,000, this vehicle will have a monetary value which is $5000 less than the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

This is a feather in the cap for Nissan Motors. With 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, it is a souped-up version of the current model.

The weight is 3433 pounds. It can undergo a fast acceleration that may shock the passengers sitting in the back. Battery power is 40 kWh. There is a choice in the trim levels of this car as well.

The ProPilot Assist will feature on this brand new model of Nissan Motors. Besides the seats, the steering wheel will get heating facility which is indeed hunky dory.

A warranty of three years and total mileage guarantee of 36,000 miles exists for the Leaf. Also a powertrain warranty of five years and 60,000 miles is there. The rest of the details remain an enigma.

Some things ought to be left to the imagination too. It is a foor door hatchback which can be seen in the photographs that have been released on the world wide web. From the looks of it, this car is a pretty cool thing which can bedazzle its drivers with its magic.