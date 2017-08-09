 
 

2018 Nissan Leaf Is Cheaper Than Tesla Model 3 And Chevy Bolt

Posted: Aug 9 2017, 7:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

2018 Nissan Leaf is Cheaper Than Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt
  • New Nissan Leaf Is $5000 Cheaper than Tesla Model 3
 

The 2018 Nissan Leaf has had its Specifications Leaked on the Internet. Leaked Documents Reveal That New Nissan Leaf is Cheaper But Less Powerful Than Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt

Nissan tried to keep its 2018 Leaf under wraps but the ploy didn’t work for long. Due to leaks and surreptitiously taken photos much has been divulged by now. A total specifications sheet has also been leaked online which has truly let the cat out of the bag (or the car out of the garage).

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

It is an EV and while Nissan refuses to acknowledge or refure the evidence, it seems that the specifications are true for all purposes. The unveiling of the vehicle next month will be the final arbiter of the facts.

While the full range of the Leaf is unknown, its torque and horsepower have been announced. Almost costing $30,000, this vehicle will have a monetary value which is $5000 less than the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

This is a feather in the cap for Nissan Motors. With 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, it is a souped-up version of the current model.

The weight is 3433 pounds. It can undergo a fast acceleration that may shock the passengers sitting in the back. Battery power is 40 kWh. There is a choice in the trim levels of this car as well.

The ProPilot Assist will feature on this brand new model of Nissan Motors. Besides the seats, the steering wheel will get heating facility which is indeed hunky dory.

A warranty of three years and total mileage guarantee of 36,000 miles exists for the Leaf. Also a powertrain warranty of five years and 60,000 miles is there. The rest of the details remain an enigma.

Some things ought to be left to the imagination too. It is a foor door hatchback which can be seen in the photographs that have been released on the world wide web. From the looks of it, this car is a pretty cool thing which can bedazzle its drivers with its magic. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

GameStop Offers Nintendo Switch starting at $399.99

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Severed Comes to Nintendo Switch

Severed Comes to Nintendo Switch

7 minutes ago

Brawlout is Coming to Nintendo Switch with Hyper Light Drifter

Brawlout is Coming to Nintendo Switch with Hyper Light Drifter

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

55 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Severed Comes to Nintendo Switch

Severed Comes to Nintendo Switch

7 minutes ago

Brawlout is Coming to Nintendo Switch with Hyper Light Drifter

Brawlout is Coming to Nintendo Switch with Hyper Light Drifter

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

Nintendo Switch Gets Sim Racing Game Gear.Club Unlimited

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Version of Masquerada is Coming Soon

55 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook