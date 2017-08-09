Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers Still on Sale for $399

The Oculus Rift VR headset and the Touch controllers are still on sale for only $399.99. This is the lowest price we have seen ever on the Rift and Touch bundle. This deal saves $200. You can pick up the $399.99 Rift and Touch bundle at several online retailers.

Amazon features the $399 Oculus Rift deal in today's deals on amazon.com. Best Buy also sells the VR bundle at bestbuy.com for the $399 price. The Oculus deal is also featured on newegg.com.

There is a new update for the Rift available since yesterday that adds support to launch all apps from the launcher including those downloaded from Steam. The update also includes Parties for Rift. In Oculus Home or Universal Menu, select a friend and choose Invite to Party. Friends in your party can chat with you across Rift apps, or wherever you go in VR. Each party can support a total of 4 people at a time.

Oculus also announced yesterday that Elevator... to the Moon!, the world’s first VR space repairman simulator is coming to Gear VR and Rift this October. In this VR game you find yourself trapped in an underground facility, as unhinged President of the World Doug Slater-Roccmeier demands via intercom that you repair his broken space elevator.