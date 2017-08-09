SNES Classic: Facts, Games, Pre-order, Release and Everything You Need to Know

The release of the SNES Classic draws nearer and fans can already pre-order the Super NES Classic somewhen late this month. The SNES Classic is going to be bigger than the NES Classic last year. Since the announcement of the SNES Classic on June 26, a lot of information has surfaced. Below is a rundown of everything to know about the SNES Classic Edition.

What is the Super NES Classic Edition

The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed on the SNES Classic including the never-released Starfox 2.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and will be selling for $79.99 starting September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic has an HDMI port. The power adapter connects via USB port. Interesting fact. The North American SNES Classic comes bundled with a power adapter. The European, Australian and Japanese SNES Classic mini comes with no adapter in the box.

The cables on the two bundled controller are longer than on the NES Classic. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

Nintendo has let journalists spend some hands on time on the console. Watch a hands-on video to see the SNES Classic from all angles. There is no gameplay or glimpses of the SNES Classic user interface available yet.

SNES Classic Pre-order

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. After the false start of SNES pre-orders at Walmart, Nintendo was forced to clarify how the SNES Classic will be made available in the United States. Consumers in Europe and other regions could pre-order the SNES Classic Mini right after the announcement.

To know when the pre-order opens at which store we recommend to follow these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications. The best practices include to download the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs and GameStop.

SNES Classic Release

The SNES Classic will be released on Friday, September 29. Retailers will have new SNES Classic inventory for the release day. The SNES Classic will be for the first time on store shelves at retail locations of Best Buy, ToysRUs, Walmart, Target and GameStop. There will be long lines at stores stocking the SNES Classic.

Online stores including Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic on release day as well. As with the SNES Classic pre-order phase, we recommend to use the Tracker App to get alerted when online retailers start to sell the SNES Classic on launch day.

So far the SNES Classic is listed at these stores:

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

GameStop (placeholder page)

SNES Classic during Holiday Season and Black Friday

Nintendo will continue to supply retailers with the SNES Classic until the end of the year. The Japanese video game maker said to produce many more SNES Classic consoles than it did for the NES Classic. The demand will likely be higher than supply, making the SNES Classic hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. Don't expect an SNES Classic Black Friday deals. Nintendo said that the SNES Classic will only be available until end of the year. To find a SNES Classic in stock after the release, you can again use the Tracker App.

SNES Classic Accessories

The SNES Classic comes with two controller. There is no need to hunt down a second controller, which was a nightmare for the NES Classic. Prima Games has published the official companion book for the SNES Classic. It will be released on September 29 and can be pre-ordered at a reduced price already on amazon.com.

A Japanese company has unveiled a SNES Classic carrying case and a dust protector. The SNES cover is supposed to also protect agains potential yellowing of the SNES Classic. The original SNES was notorious for yellowing.

SNES Classic Games

The Super NES Classic comes pre-loaded with 21 games. The Star Fox 2 game stands out as it never has been released before. You can't play Star Fox 2 right away, you first need to play the original Star Fox game. You need complete the first level and then Star Fox 2 is unlocked.

We have taken a close look at each of the classic SNES games and pulled everything you need to know about each game into individual game reports. Follow the links below to learn about each of the 21 SNES Classic games.

To get into the spirit of the 90s, watch the TV commercials for each of the SNES Classic games.

SNES Classic Modding and Hacking

Nintendo is again not offering any means of downloading other SNES games onto the classic edition. This limitation has been circumvented by hackers on the NES Classic. Back in April, someone managed to install 2,500 games on the NES Classic. At this point it is not known if the SNES Classic can be hacked like the NES Classic to install more SNES games. Nintendo might have made it harder to hack the SNES Classic.

