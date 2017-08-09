Total Solar Eclipse Binoculars Get You Closer to the Sun

The total solar eclipse that can be seen across North America is on August 21. It has been almost 100 years since the last total solar eclipse. To watch the total solar eclipse up close you need solar binoculars. The Celestron EclipSmart is an afforable line of binocluars designed for viewing solar events.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

They feature dual lens non-removable glass solar filters that are independently lab tested and fully meet ISO 12312-2. The Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 sells for $34.99 and the larger 10x42 is on sale for $69.95 on Amazon.com.

The Celestron EclipSmart solar binos are in high demand, shipping dates are pushed back to next week. Watch below a video to learn how to safely use the Celestron EclipSmart solar binoculars. For the best-selling solar eclipse glasses, refer to our report on the NASA recommended solar eclipse glasses.

This is what you need to know about the Solar Eclipse 2017:

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks any part of the sun. On Monday, August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse can be seen across all of North America. This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will be viewable across the continental United States. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting 2 to 3 hours.

Halfway through the sky spectacle, anyone within a roughly 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a brief total eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for up to 2 minutes 40 seconds according to NASA. Day will be turned into night and making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

There are also free eclipse glasses available at 4,800 public library locations across the United States. A total of 2 million total eclipse glasses are available for free distribution at the libraries.