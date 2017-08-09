 
 

IPhone 8 And IPhone 7S Enter Volume Production

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Enter Volume Production
Supply Chain sources say that there is no delay for the iPhone 8, but possible shortage.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus have entered the volume production according to sources in the Asian supply chain.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones for 2017 next month. The new flagship iPhone Pro or iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone with an OLED display. There have been reports that Apple has to delay the iPhone 8, but that appears not to be the case. The supply chain source cited by Digitimes says that the supply of OLED iPhones could fall short of demand.

The new iPhones are expected to start shipping to Apple this months from component assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron. The latest rumors suggest that Apple might kill the physical home button not just on the iPhone 8, but on all new iPhones. 

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

