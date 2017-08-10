Cheap Amazon Echo Dot Alternative Eufy Genie is on Sale

Anker released under its Eufy brand a new smart speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In. The Eufy Genie basically offers all functionality of the Amazon Echo Dot at a lower price point. An Echo Dot 2 sells for $49.99. With $34.99, the Eufy Genie is $15 cheaper. The Eufy Genie is available on amazon.com.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The product description highlights the built-in 2W speaker that is supposed to deliver dynamic audio and room-filling sound. The Eufy Genie comes bundled with an AUX cable, which means that you can hook it up to your sound system. The Echo Dot supports the same.

One difference between the Echo Dot and the Eufy Genie is that the latter does not have Bluetooth. This is a strange decision as Bluetooth has become a staple connectivity feature in new consumer electronics.

Find out all the details about the Eufy Genie on amazon.com and compare with the Echo Dot 2 here.