90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

Strikers 1945 pushed Splatoon 2 from the top of the Nintendo Switch eShop charts.

Nintendo published the weekly top 10 eShop charts today with a surprise new most popular Nintendo Switch game. A game first released in 1995 is topping the download charts on the Switch.

Strikers 1945 is a vertically scrolling shoot 'em up arcade game developed and published by Japanese Psikyo. Zerodiv has ported the classic game to the Nintendo Switch. The $7.99 game launched on August 3 also in the American Nintendo Switch eShop. 

Zerodiv also released the classic game Gunbarich on the Switch this week. That title comes in ranked 4th on the Japanese eShop download charts. 

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android

