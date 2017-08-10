Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch

Team Meat announced on Twitter to release Super Meat Boy on the Nintendo Switch. The announcement has raised a lot attention that has surprised the developer quite a bit. "I'm surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to the announcement for a port of an almost 7 year old game. You are all the best," Team Meat tweeted.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Super Meat Boy originally came out in 2010 on the Xbox. The platformer is designed by Edmund McMillen and Tommy Refenes and developed by Team Meat. Edmund McMillen is also part of the team behind the Nintendo Switch game The Binding of Isaac.

There is no release date yet of Super Meat Boy on the Nintendo Switch. Team meet did a poll on whether to release the game also as physical release. An overwhelming majority wants that.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.