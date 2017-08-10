 
 

Super Meat Boy Announced For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 7:22am CDT | by , Updated: Aug 10 2017, 7:26am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Super Meat Boy Announced for Nintendo Switch
Credit: Team Meat
 

Team Meat will port Super Meat Boy to the Switch.

Team Meat announced on Twitter to release Super Meat Boy on the Nintendo Switch. The announcement has raised a lot attention that has surprised the developer quite a bit. "I'm surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to the announcement for a port of an almost 7 year old game. You are all the best," Team Meat tweeted.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Super Meat Boy originally came out in 2010 on the Xbox. The platformer is designed by Edmund McMillen and Tommy Refenes and developed by Team Meat. Edmund McMillen is also part of the team behind the Nintendo Switch game The Binding of Isaac.

There is no release date yet of Super Meat Boy on the Nintendo Switch. Team meet did a poll on whether to release the game also as physical release. An overwhelming majority wants that. 

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

22 minutes ago

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

22 minutes ago

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

4 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook