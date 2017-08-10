Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

There is a retro handheld console with 1.8" color screen that comes pre-loaded with 120 NES games that sells for about $8 on eBay. The NES emulating handheld is offered by several sellers directly from China under varying brand names.

AliExpress list this handheld NES console as CoolBaby RS-18. We can't confirm the quality of this AAA battery powered NES machine, but the low price is incredible. This eBay seller is offering it for $8.39 with free shipping from China. This offer is priced at $7.63 plus $1.44 shipping. There are dozens of offers to choose from on ebay.com.

The image above the sellers use is photoshopped though. The screen has a thick black bezel, which can be seen in the image below when the console is switched off.

It is surprising that there is still a profit somewhere selling these 8-bit video game devices for $8. The 120 games installed on this 8-bit handheld console include Super Mario, Tetris II, Ninja Turtle, Contra 1, Pacman and Bomber Man. Retro gaming is extremely popular again since Nintendo launched the NES Classic in 2016.

The hype continues this year with the upcoming release of the SNES Classic. Nintendo will release the new must have retro gaming console on September 29. The SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August.