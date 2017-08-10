 
 

Play 120 NES Games On This $8 Retro Console

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 4:15am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console
 

A new ultra-low cost retro handheld console comes in from China.

There is a retro handheld console with 1.8" color screen that comes pre-loaded with 120 NES games that sells for about $8 on eBay. The NES emulating handheld is offered by several sellers directly from China under varying brand names.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

AliExpress list this handheld NES console as CoolBaby RS-18. We can't confirm the quality of this AAA battery powered NES machine, but the low price is incredible. This eBay seller is offering it for $8.39 with free shipping from China. This offer is priced at $7.63 plus $1.44 shipping. There are dozens of offers to choose from on ebay.com.

The image above the sellers use is photoshopped though. The screen has a thick black bezel, which can be seen in the image below when the console is switched off.

Bezel

It is surprising that there is still a profit somewhere selling these 8-bit video game devices for $8. The 120 games installed on this 8-bit handheld console include Super Mario, Tetris II, Ninja Turtle, Contra 1, Pacman and Bomber Man. Retro gaming is extremely popular again since Nintendo launched the NES Classic in 2016.

The hype continues this year with the upcoming release of the SNES Classic. Nintendo will release the new must have retro gaming console on September 29. The SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late August. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

1 hour ago

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

1 hour ago

Cheap Amazon Echo Dot Alternative Eufy Genie is on Sale

Cheap Amazon Echo Dot Alternative Eufy Genie is on Sale

1 hour ago

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

15 hours ago, 1:01pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

1 hour ago

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

1 hour ago

Cheap Amazon Echo Dot Alternative Eufy Genie is on Sale

Cheap Amazon Echo Dot Alternative Eufy Genie is on Sale

1 hour ago

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

15 hours ago, 1:01pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook