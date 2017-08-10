 
 

Flip Wars For Nintendo Switch Is Available Now

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 4:30am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now
 

New multiplayer action game hits the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Flip Wars is a $9.99 multiplayer action game for the Nintendo Switch available for download at the eShop today. To win this game, you have to flip the most panels to your color in local battles, online, or single-player. The more you flip, the faster you’ll move in a mad dash to nab power ups. Increase your flip range, turn invincible, and more across 3 modes and 12 arenas.

Compete alone or against up to 3 players to see who’s best at each mode: flip the most panels before time runs up in Panel Battle, knock out the most opponents in Time Battle, or outlast your rivals in Life Battle. All 12 arenas have 4 layouts to choose from, some containing hazards like panel-flipping buttons, beam cannons, and waves.

Still coming in August is the wacky Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game. You can pre-order the game on amazon.com for $47.99 (Prime member price).

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch are dropping to the lowest levels we have seen so far. The Nintendo Switch is also available online at gamestop.com in a new series of Nintendo Switch bundles. The currently available Nintendo Switch bundles start at $399.99 and ship by August 18.

GameStop and GameStop owned Think Geek are the only stores offering the Nintendo Switch. Both stores are only selling the Switch as bundles. 

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a hard to find item when the Holiday shopping season comes around. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get the free The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

