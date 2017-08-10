 
 

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

Posted: Aug 10 2017, 7:04am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official
Image via T-Mobile
 

Phone lands in stores August 10

The first glimpse at the T-Mobile REVVL came back in May when the smartphone leaked out. Today the device is official and T-Mobile is giving up all the details on the smartphone. The REVVL has a 5.5-inch HD screen, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. That storage is expandable via microSD cards.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The main camera is a 13MP unit and the front camera has 5MP resolution. Power is from a 3,000 mAh internal battery and it will run Android Nougat as the operating system. One key feature is that the device has a fingerprint scanner integrated.

Budget smartphones rarely have fingerprint scanners. The REVVL will cost only $5 monthly on most plans and can be purchased outright for $125 plus the required SIM starter kit that adds another $25. That means for $150 you can have a budget device with a fingerprint reader.

This smartphone is one of the new T-Mobile Smartpicks consisting of affordable phones with good features, also included are the Galaxy J3 Prime, LG K20 Plus, LG Aristo, and the ZTE ZMAX Pro. The REVVL is the cheapest of them all.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

Solar Eclipse Book Tops Amazon Books Charts

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August

How To Prepare for the SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August




Technology News

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

4 hours ago

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

Flip Wars for Nintendo Switch is Available Now

2 hours ago

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

Play 120 NES Games on this $8 Retro Console

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Consoles in Stock at GameStop

4 hours ago

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

90s Game Strikers 1945 is Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Game in Japan

4 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook