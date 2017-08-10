T-Mobile REVVL Budget Smartphone Gets Official

The first glimpse at the T-Mobile REVVL came back in May when the smartphone leaked out. Today the device is official and T-Mobile is giving up all the details on the smartphone. The REVVL has a 5.5-inch HD screen, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. That storage is expandable via microSD cards.

The main camera is a 13MP unit and the front camera has 5MP resolution. Power is from a 3,000 mAh internal battery and it will run Android Nougat as the operating system. One key feature is that the device has a fingerprint scanner integrated.

Budget smartphones rarely have fingerprint scanners. The REVVL will cost only $5 monthly on most plans and can be purchased outright for $125 plus the required SIM starter kit that adds another $25. That means for $150 you can have a budget device with a fingerprint reader.

This smartphone is one of the new T-Mobile Smartpicks consisting of affordable phones with good features, also included are the Galaxy J3 Prime, LG K20 Plus, LG Aristo, and the ZTE ZMAX Pro. The REVVL is the cheapest of them all.